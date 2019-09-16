Blythe (ankle) will have an MRI on Monday, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

The Rams are hoping they won't have to place Blythe on injured reserve, but it's expected he'll miss some time. Expect Jamil Demby to fill in at right guard until Blythe returns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories