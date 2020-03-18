Play

Blythe is re-signing with the Rams, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Blythe started 16 games in 2018 and 15 in 2019, primarily playing right guard but eventually shifting to center. He figures to have a starting job in 2020, as the Rams don't have much cap space to secure the upgrades they need for their offensive line.

