The Rams intend to go with Sam Sloman as their kicker over MacGinnis and Lirim Hajrullahu, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After moving on from Greg Zuerlein, the Rams brought in a trio of kickers to compete for the opening, but the sole 2020 draftee -- Sloman was a 2020 seventh-rounder -- appears to have won the job. MacGinnis and Hajrullahu are expected to hit the waiver wire in the near future.