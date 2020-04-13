Play

Rams' Austin MacGinnis: Signs with Rams

The Rams have signed MacGinnis, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

The team also agreed to terms with fellow kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Monday. With Greg Zuerlein, who kicked for the Rams from 2012 through 2019, now with the Cowboys, the duo are slated to compete to be his replacement. Hajrullahu arrives via the CFL, while MacGinnis most recently played for the XFL's Dallas Renegades, going 10-for-10 on field goal attempts through five games before the league's season was suspended.

