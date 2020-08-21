MacGinnis made four of six field-goal attempts in Wednesday's practice, Rams play-by-play announcer J.B. Long reports.
MacGinnis is currently competing with Sam Sloman and Lirim Hajrullahu to be named Los Angeles' kicker ahead of the regular season. Although he missed one of his two simulated 'game-winning' kicks Wednesday, MacGinnis still was more accurate than Sloman, who converted only three of his six tries. As the Rams continue to rotate reps between their three options, it'll be worthwhile to track who prevails as the starter.