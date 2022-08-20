Trammell secured four of five targets for 46 yards during Friday's 24-20 preseason loss to the Texans, and returned two punts for seven yards.

Trammell spent the second straight game as second fiddle to breakout wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, but produced consistent yardage for both John Wolford and Bryce Perkins in a complimentary role, and was more effective than fellow receivers Jacob Harris and Landen Akers, who combined for 45 yards and five catches on 10 targets. While Trammell has put together two respectable performances so far in the preseason, he'll likely have to have a monster performance of his own against the Bengals in the final preseason game to leap McCutcheon in the conversation for a roster spot.