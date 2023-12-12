Trammell played two snaps on offense and returned one kickoff for 22 yards and three punts for nine yards in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Since playing 71 percent of the Rams' snaps on offense in a Week 11 win over the Seahawks in which Cooper Kupp exited early with an ankle injury, Trammell has logged just six snaps on offense in total over Los Angeles' subsequent three contests. Even though the team's receiver depth took a hit with Tutu Atwell (concussion) exiting in the second quarter Sunday, the Rams turned to Demarcus Robinson and Ben Skowronek (ankle) before Trammell to handle reps alongside Kupp and Puka Nacua. Trammell should remain active on game days due to his role as the team's top kickoff and punt returner, but he's unlikely to see a substantial increase in playing time on offense even if both Atwell and Skowronek miss the Rams' Week 15 game versus the Commanders.