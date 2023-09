Trammell has been elevated to the Rams' active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Trammell was also bumped up from the practice squad in Week 2, so this most likely has little to nothing to do with Puka Nacua (oblique) being questionable for the contest. The former only saw one snap on offense during their loss to the 49ers, but he did appear on kick return duties and may do so again in Monday's matchup with the Bengals.