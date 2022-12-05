Trammell caught one of two passes for eight yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Trammell had yet to take a snap for the Rams this season prior to Sunday's contest, and was able to take advantage of his 10 snaps on offense by snagging a pass on the Rams' opening drive for his first NFL catch of his career. With the Rams wide receiver room decimated by injury between Cooper Kupp (ankle), Allen Robinson (foot) and Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), Trammell may have more opportunities to see the field, especially with a short week before the Raiders come to town in Week 14 for Thursday Night Football.