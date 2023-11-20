Trammell caught three of six targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 17-16 victory against the Seahawks. He also returned four punts for 30 yards.

Despite being primarily used as a special teams player by the Rams through most of the season, Trammell saw a significant amount of action Sunday when Cooper Kupp (ankle) went down with an injury. Trammell's 46 snaps on offense more than tripled the amount of snaps he had taken on offense all season (13), and was more than his fellow backups Ben Skowronek (9) and Demarcus Robinson (7) had combined. Trammell's six targets were just one less than Puka Nacua and Darrell Henderson, and an expanded role may be available for the versatile wideout if Kupp were to miss any additional time.