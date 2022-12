Trammell caught one of two targets for five yards during Thursday's 17-16 victory against the Raiders.

Trammell's second straight game on the Rams' active roster saw his snap count tick up to 12, a three-snap increase over his Week 13 count against the Seahawks. It was another mild performance from the 24-year-old, who currently sits along with Brandon Powell, Lance McCutcheon and Jacob Harris (shoulder) as depth pieces for the Rams behind Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, and Van Jefferson.