Mayfield is active for Thursday's game against the Raiders, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

As are John Wolford (neck) and Bryce Perkins. It's been a whirlwind week for Mayfield, who was waived by the Panthers on Monday and claimed by the Rams one day later. With only two days to get acclimated to a new offense, Mayfield has a chance to mix into the contest or even be L.A.'s starting quarterback for Week 14, but coach Sean McVay has yet to reveal who between Wolford and Mayfield will be under center for the initial snaps on offense.