Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that he's leaning toward Mayfield being active for Thursday's game against Las Vegas.

The Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday and presumably won't start him two days later, but they might make him active as the backup, especially if John Wolford (questionable - neck) doesn't play. Wolford and Perkins both have made starts in recent weeks with Matthew Stafford (neck) out for the season, and neither has been impressive. Not that Mayfield was any better for the Panthers this year, but he might get another chance to start all the same at some point in December/January.