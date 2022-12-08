Mayfield, who is expected to be active for Thursday's game against the Raiders, will be in line to start if John Wolford (neck) isn't deemed healthy enough to play in the Week 14 contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Even though Mayfield has only practiced once for the Rams after being claimed off waivers from the Panthers on Tuesday, he already appears to have leapfrogged Bryce Perkins on the depth chart at quarterback. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield is already up to speed with the Rams' game plan after joining the team late Tuesday, but the team would presumably to keep him in a backup capacity this week if Wolford is ready to pay. Wolford is listed as questionable and will go through pregame warmups before the Rams make a decision on his availability leading up to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.