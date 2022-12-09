Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday that he expects Mayfield to start the team's final four games of the season, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.

Even though he didn't arrive in Los Angeles until late Tuesday after the Rams scooped him off waivers from the Panthers earlier that day, Mayfield was thrust into action just two days later in the team's game against the Raiders. While John Wolford drew the start, Mayfield came on to replace him on the Rams' second possession and took every snap on offense the rest of the way. Mayfield mostly struggled to move the offense throughout the night, but he came up clutch when it mattered most, as he guided the Rams on a 98-yard fourth-quarter drive that concluded with a 23-yard Van Jefferson touchdown grab with 10 seconds remaining to send L.A. to a 17-16 victory. In spite of his heroics Thursday, Mayfield will likely represent little more than a low-end fantasy option the rest of the way while he plays behind a patchwork offensive line and an injury-depleted group of pass catchers. Mayfield should at least benefit from a quasi-bye week to get more familiar with his new team's playbook, as the Rams' next game is a Monday night tilt Dec. 19 at Green Bay.