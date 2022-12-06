The Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
One day after the Panthers granted Mayfield's request to get waived, he'll land with one of the NFC West teams currently dealing with injuries in their quarterback rooms. In L.A., Matthew Stafford (neck) effectively is done for the season, while John Wolford again is dealing with a neck injury, leaving Bryce Perkins as the only healthy option at the position before Mayfield's arrival. If Wolford is unable to go Thursday against the Raiders, Perkins almost certainly get the start under center. However, Mayfield may get a chance to direct the Rams offense at some point down the stretch.
More News
-
Baker Mayfield: Officially done in Carolina•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Expected to be cut Monday•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Likely to drop to third string•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Back to No. 2 QB•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Two picks in return to top job•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Named Week 11 starter•