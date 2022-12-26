Mayfield completed 24 of 28 pass attempts for 230 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 51-14 win over the Broncos.

Mayfield struggled in his last start and had one of the league's top defenses on tap for Week 16; so of course he twirls one his finest games as a pro Sunday. Sarcasm aside, the former first-overall pick showed a marked improvement in his second official start with the Rams. Teaming up with head coach Sean McVay has revitalized the polarizing quarterback's season, as he appears to have solidified the starting job for the remainder of the year. Mayfield may even regain the trust of fantasy managers if he can continue to show signs of improved play against the Chargers on Sunday.