Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Rams' 24-12 loss to the Packers on Monday night. He also rushed once for one yard and committed a fumble recovered by Los Angeles.

Mayfield's first official start in a Rams uniform -- John Wolford (neck) opened the Week 14 win over the Raiders before quickly exiting after one series -- was very underwhelming compared to the way the 2018 first overall pick wrapped up that wild win in his team debut. Mayfield took five sacks and was hit an additional four times by a relentless Packers defense, and he was picked off at his own 33-yard line early in the fourth quarter with Los Angeles already down 12 at the time. Mayfield connected with Tyler Higbee for his one touchdown pass, but the quick rapport he'd flashed with Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson in the latter stages of the comeback victory over the Raiders was mostly non-existent Monday -- the trio combined for just four receptions and 35 yards on nine targets. The next installment of Mayfield's stretch-run audition comes in a Week 16 home showdown against the Broncos on Christmas Day.