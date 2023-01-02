Mayfield completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for eight yards and lost a fumble.

Fresh off a near-perfect Christmas Day showing against the Broncos in Week 16, Mayfield turned in a lackluster showing much more reminiscent of his Week 15 performance against the Packers. The 2018 first overall pick is clearly just a stop-gap measure for the Rams to play out the string with, and he could be in for another tough afternoon in a Week 18 road clash versus an incentivized Seahawks team that boasts a stingy pass defense.