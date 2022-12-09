Mayfield worked behind John Wolford (neck) during pregame work ahead of Thursday's contest against the Raiders, so the former likely won't start over the latter at quarterback for the Rams in Week 14, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

This comes as no surprise considering Mayfield joined L.A. just two days ago via waivers, but Wolford's sore neck still gives the former a chance to see some action. Steve Wyche of NFL Network reported as much earlier Thursday, relaying that a few sources told him Mayfield likely will enter the game at some point. Still, with a full allotment of snaps unlikely, Mayfield can't be trusted to produce right away with his new team.