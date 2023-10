Skowronek (Achilles) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The wide receiver was listed as questionable Friday after playing through the injury in Week 6 against the Cardinals. Skowronek has been dealing with the injury for almost a month but has yet to miss a game. The third-year pro has two catches for 13 yards in 2023.