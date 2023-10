Skowronek (Achilles) is active for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Prior to this contest, Skowronek was contained to just one limited practice Friday due to an Achilles injury. Still, he'll gut it out Week 4 while operating as a depth wide receiver for the Rams behind Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson. Through three outings, Skowronek has gathered in two of four targets for 13 yards.