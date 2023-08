Skowronek (back) returned to practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Skowronek has been banged up from the offseason program and into training camp, first dealing with a foot issue during mandatory minicamp in June before missing practice Tuesday due to a sore back. It's unclear how much activity he'll be able to handle Thursday, but the Rams may ease him back in with the regular season more than a month away.