Skowronek failed to secure either of his two targets during Sunday's 30-13 victory over Seattle.

The versatile veteran failed to make an impact in his limited time on the field, as he played nearly as many special teams snaps (16) as he did offensive snaps (21). Skowronek's value for the Rams may lie more in gadget plays and special teams than offense now that Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell have stepped into meaningful roles, making it very difficult to trust the third-year wideout as a fantasy option against an imposing San Francisco defense in Week 2.