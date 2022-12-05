Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Skowronek is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury but feels good about the wideout's chances of playing Thursday against the Raiders, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Skowronek caught two of three targets for 30 yards while playing 62 of the Rams' 64 offensive snaps during Sunday's loss to Seattle. However, it appears the wideout picked up a shoulder injury as well. Despite McVay's optimism, fantasy managers should still monitor Skowronek's participation in practice ahead of Thursday's matchup.