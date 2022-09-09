Skowronek brought in four of six targets for 25 yards in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Skowronek and fellow wide receiver Tutu Atwell were expected to be in a committee of sorts to replace the production of Van Jefferson (knee), but Atwell saw just seven offensive snaps and a single target. Skowronek was on the field for 59 of the Rams' 67 snaps on offense, and while his final stat line wasn't eye-popping, he was given more opportunities than Allen Robinson (one catch for 12 yards on two targets) and seems to be the team's clear No. 3 wide receiver if Jefferson isn't able to return for a Week 2 showdown with the Falcons.