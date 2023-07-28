Skowronek (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice at training camp, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Skowronek and Cooper Kupp (ankle) both ramped up to full speed as the Rams opened training camp after minimal participation in spring practices. After posting 376 receiving yards in 2022, Skowronek will jostle for position on a wide receiver depth chart that's unsettled behind Kupp, with the likes of Van Jefferson, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua (lower body) also vying for playing time.