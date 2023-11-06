Skowronek rushed once for negative two yards during Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers.

A week removed from his first career receiving touchdown, Skowronek saw an uptick in usage with 15 snaps on offense, tripling his total from last week. The added usage didn't translate on the stat sheet, as the third-year veteran had just one touch on offense while committing a hold on a punt return that pushed the Rams back to their own 10-yard line. The Rams have a bye in Week 10 before hosting the Seahawks in Week 11, and Skowronek will almost assuredly continue to function as a depth piece for the Rams barring a rash of injuries to the players ahead of him in the pecking order.