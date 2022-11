Skowronek failed to secure either of his two targets in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

The return of Van Jefferson and resurgence of Allen Robinson for the Rams has clearly had an effect on the performance of Skowronek, despite Jefferson failing to secure a single catch in either contest. Skowronek is now a distant fifth in the pecking order for targets, and his role in the offense has shrunk considerably in the past two games, with just three targets and a single catch for 10 yards.