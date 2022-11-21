Skowronek secured one of four targets for four yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saints.

It was another disappointing performance from the second-year wideout, who has just four receptions for 28 yards since the Week 7 bye. Despite playing the most snaps of any wide receiver, Skowronek actually finished fourth on the team in targets and a distant seventh in receiving yardage. With Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson leading the team at wideout during the absence of Cooper Kupp (ankle), Skowronek's stock is trending down heading into a tough Week 12 matchup with the Chiefs.