Skowronek caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 31-27 victory against the Falcons.

Skowronek saw a dip in overall production, but was still on the field for 54 out of 68 snaps on offense, an encouraging sign that the team still trusts the second-year wideout significantly more than Brandon Powell and Tutu Atwell, who combined for just eight offensive snaps. As long as Van Jefferson (knee) continues to miss time, Skowronek should continue to hold on to the No. 3 wide receiver role with a Week 3 home matchup against the Raiders looming.