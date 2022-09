Skowronek caught all four of his targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Cardinals.

The Rams' passing game was quiet in the victory, but Skowronek tied Tyler Higbee and Cooper Kupp for the lead in receptions while pacing the team in receiving yards in the best performance of his brief NFL career. With Van Jefferson (knee) now on IR, Skowronek will get more time to establish himself as a reliable option for Matthew Stafford.