Skowronek could play extensively in Thursday's game against Buffalo with teammate Van Jefferson (knee) ruled out, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Skowronek had a few similar opportunities last season, including in the Super Bowl, and never topped four catches or 43 yards. Still, he'll likely pick up a few of the targets that otherwise might go to Jefferson, putting Skowronek in play as an option for extremely deep leagues and single-game DFS contests.
More News
-
Rams' Ben Skowronek: Doesn't play in preseason opener•
-
Rams' Ben Skowronek: Listed as starting wideout•
-
Rams' Ben Skowronek: Working in committee•
-
Rams' Ben Skowronek: OBJ injury leads to increased role•
-
Rams' Ben Skowronek: Drops would-be touchdown in win•
-
Rams' Ben Skowronek: Cleared for Sunday•