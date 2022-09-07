Skowronek could play extensively in Thursday's game against Buffalo with teammate Van Jefferson (knee) ruled out, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Skowronek had a few similar opportunities last season, including in the Super Bowl, and never topped four catches or 43 yards. Still, he'll likely pick up a few of the targets that otherwise might go to Jefferson, putting Skowronek in play as an option for extremely deep leagues and single-game DFS contests.