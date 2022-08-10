Skowronek was listed in one of the three starting wide receiver roles in the Rams' first unofficial depth chart released on Wednesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

With Van Jefferson (knee) still questionable to be ready for the season opener, Skowronek will be first up to fill the tertiary receiver role behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. A plethora of receiving talent lurks behind Skowronek, however, including a surging Tutu Atwell, who has displayed his trademark speed in a few big plays at practice this week. Brandon Powell and Jacob Harris are also jockeying for playing time, but Skowronek will have the first chance to entrench himself in the role through the preseason.