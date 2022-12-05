Skowronek (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reprots.
The Rams didn't practice Monday, so the report was merely an estimate. Head coach Sean McVay said earlier in the day that he felt good about Skowronek's chances of playing Thursday against the Raiders despite picking up a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to Seattle. The wideout caught two passes for 30 yards in Week 13, marking his highest receiving output since Week 6. Skowronek will have two more chance to log a full session before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 14, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.