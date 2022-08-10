Skowronek was listed as one of the Rams' three starting receivers on the first unofficial depth chart released Wednesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
With Van Jefferson (knee) uncertain to be ready for Week 1, Skowronek will be first in line to join Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson in three-receiver sets. Skowronek has some competition for the No. 3 role, however, with 2021 second-round pick Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell and Jacob Harris representing his top challengers.
