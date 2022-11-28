Skowronek secured two of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Despite finishing second on the team in targets, Skowronek had another quiet performance in what has become a recurring theme for the second-year wideout. With Allen Robinson (foot) now out for the season and Cooper Kupp (ankle) unlikely to return with the Rams essentially out of playoff contention, Skowronek now slots in as the Rams' No. 2 wide receiver. However, given the state of the offense with Bryce Perkins at the helm with Matthew Stafford (neck) week-to-week, it's hard to see a path to fantasy relevance for Skowronek in the short term.