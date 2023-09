Skowronek brought in his only target for three yards during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Bengals.

Skowronek found his only reception of the game at the start of the third quarter and was on the field for just 12 snaps through the entire game. While "Skow" is on top of the pecking order behind the starting trio of Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson, that role hasn't led to much of an impact in the stat column through three weeks.