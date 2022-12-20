Skowronek caught one of three targets for three yards during Monday's 24-12 loss to the Packers.

Fantasy managers hoping for another standout performance from Skowronek after blowing up with a 7-89-0 line in Week 14 were greeted with a floor game for the second-year wideout, his second-worst of the season after a zero-catch day against the Buccaneers in Week 9. Baker Mayfield was under constant duress all night, taking a total of five sacks and throwing a bad pick that was targeted to Skowronek, and the chemistry the duo showed against the Raiders evaporated against a stout Green Bay defense. Mayfield faces an even more imposing defense in Week 16 when Denver comes to town, which makes gambling on Skowronek to bounce back a tall order.