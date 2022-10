Skowronek caught his only target for 10 yards in the Rams' 31-14 loss to the 49ers in Week 8.

With the return of Van Jefferson on Sunday, Skowronek saw a slight drop in his offensive workload, recording a season-low one reception in the loss. The 25-year-old has now slipped into being the Rams' fourth option at wide receiver, limiting his upside moving forward.