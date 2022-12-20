Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Skowronek will miss the rest of the campaign due to a calf strain, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today, Skowronek appeared to get banged-up following a reception in the first half of Monday's game at Green Bay, but his eventual snap share (67 percent) indicates he gutted through what was bothering him. McVay now has clarified that the issue won't allow Skowronek to play again this season, meaning the second-year pro will end it with 39 catches (on 61 targets) for 376 yards and no touchdowns in 14 appearances. Skowronek soon will join four other Rams wide receivers on injured reserve, which leaves the team down to Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell, Austin Trammell and Lance McCutcheon in the position group on the active roster.