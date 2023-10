Skowronek (Achilles) was a full participant in practice Thursday after participating on a limited basis Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The wide receiver suffered his Achilles injury in the Rams' Week 3 loss to the Bengals but then played in the team's Week 4 win over the Colts. The third-year pro and former seventh-round pick has been targeted four times through four games.