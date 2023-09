Skowronek (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Skowronek practiced on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, providing some hope that the receiver will be fit to take the field come Sunday. Even if Skowronek suits up, he's expected to play a minimal role, having been targeted just four times through three games.