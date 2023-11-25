site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rams' Ben Skowronek: Questionable to face Arizona
Skowronek (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Buried on the Rams' wideout depth chart, Skowronek has three catches for 33 yards and one touchdown on six targets this season. His main 2023 focus has been on special teams.
