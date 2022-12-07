Skowronek (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Raiders, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
Coach Sean McVay revealed Monday that Skowronek was tending to a shoulder injury, which resulted in limited listings on Monday's estimated practice report and after Tuesday's walkthrough. On Wednesday, Skowronek was labeled a full participant at Wednesday's jogthrough and now is ready to roll Week 14. With both Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) sidelined this past Sunday against the Seahawks, Skowronek earned his second-highest snap share of the season (97 percent) but turned the elevated workload into just two catches (on three targets) for 30 yards.