Skowronek (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Raiders, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed Monday that Skowronek was tending to a shoulder injury, which resulted in limited listings on Monday's estimated practice report and for Tuesday's walk-through session. On Wednesday, Skowronek was labeled a full participant at the Rams' jog-through session and now is ready to roll Week 14. With both Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) sidelined this past Sunday against the Seahawks, Skowronek earned his second-highest snap share of the season (97 percent) but turned the elevated workload into just two catches (on three targets) for 30 yards.