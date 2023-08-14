Skowronek (back) caught two of three targets for seven yards during Saturday's 34-17 preseason loss to the Chargers.

The third-year Rams wideout suffered a few health concerns during the preseason with both back and foot injuries, but he was able to play nearly half of the team's offensive snaps and showed no signs of rust in snaring a pair of passes in the contest. Skowronek's do-it-all role for the Rams appears to be intact, but with Puka Nacua impressing early and often during both training camp and Saturday's contest (3-32-1 on five targets) and Tutu Atwell also seemingly looking at an expanded role, how often the Rams utilize the versatile trio of receivers immediately behind starters Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson will be something to keep an eye on through the rest of the preseason.