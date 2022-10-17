Skowronek caught all five of his targets for 40 yards and ran in a 17-yard touchdown on his only carry during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

His score late in the third quarter put the Rams ahead for good, and his first TD of the season came on his first carry of the season. Skowronek has emerged as a reliable option in the absence of Van Jefferson (knee), catching at least four passes in four of the first six games, but with Allen Robinson showing signs of getting comfortable in the scheme and Jefferson returning eventually, his role could shrink following the Rams' Week 7 bye.