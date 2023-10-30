Skowronek caught his only target for 20 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Despite playing just five snaps on offense in the blowout loss to the Cowboys, Skowronek was able to haul in his first NFL receiving touchdown after breaking free through the middle of the Cowboys' secondary. The catch was just Skowronek's third on the year, and despite the score, he's still just a depth piece behind Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell while making his impact felt primarily on special teams this season.