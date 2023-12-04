Skowronek caught two of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 36-19 victory against the Browns.

With the Rams receiving corps going through a modicum of injuries over the past few weeks, Skowronek has enjoyed a slight uptick in snaps on offense alongside his usual role on special teams, culminating with a season-high 24 snaps in Sunday's contest. While fantasy relevance is still a reach given the huge target shares demanded by Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams, all three have been nursing injuries throughout the entirety of the season, giving Skowronek, Demarcus Robinson and Austin Trammell some hope of a breakthrough. The Rams offense may find the sledding significantly more difficult in Week 14, however, as the vaunted (and rested) Ravens defense lays in wait.